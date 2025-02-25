Installed Building Products (IBP) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Installed Building Products to post earnings of $2.91 per share and revenue of $762.95 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Installed Building Products Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $165.35 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $162.20 and a 1 year high of $281.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.40.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Installed Building Products
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.