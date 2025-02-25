Insider Selling: Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) CMO Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $143,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,597.70. This represents a 7.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Waystar Stock Performance

Shares of Waystar stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.77. 5,643,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,687. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. Waystar Holding Corp. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Waystar alerts:

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waystar from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on WAY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waystar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waystar in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Waystar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waystar by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waystar by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waystar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

About Waystar

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.