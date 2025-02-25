Insider Selling: OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) SVP Sells 2,808 Shares of Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,960.79. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMF traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.05. 914,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,446. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.59. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $58.90.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in OneMain by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on OneMain from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on OMF

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.