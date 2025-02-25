Insider Selling: MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CAO Sells 279 Shares of Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Torossian sold 279 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $23,927.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,698.56. This trade represents a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Torossian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Mark Torossian sold 1,198 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $102,908.20.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Mark Torossian sold 1,136 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $99,127.36.

Shares of NYSE ML traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.61. The company had a trading volume of 220,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,200. The stock has a market cap of $950.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.14 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.44. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $106.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 63.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in MoneyLion by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ML shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

