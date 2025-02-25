Insider Selling: MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CAO Sells 279 Shares of Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Torossian sold 279 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $23,927.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,698.56. This trade represents a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Mark Torossian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 20th, Mark Torossian sold 1,198 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $102,908.20.
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Mark Torossian sold 1,136 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $99,127.36.
MoneyLion Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ML traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.61. The company had a trading volume of 220,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,200. The stock has a market cap of $950.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.14 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.44. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $106.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ML shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ML
About MoneyLion
MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MoneyLion
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.