Insider Selling: Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Senior Officer Sells 41,879 Shares of Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Forbes Gemmell sold 41,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$67,006.40.

Forbes Gemmell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Forbes Gemmell sold 30,272 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.58, for a total value of C$47,829.76.

Discovery Silver Price Performance

Discovery Silver stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.33. 392,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,627. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.33. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$2.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$644.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a current ratio of 5.96.

About Discovery Silver

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

