Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15, Zacks reports. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 15.89%.

Inogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ INGN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. 340,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,333. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. Inogen has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

