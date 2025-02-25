Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP) Shares Sold by Millington Financial Advisors LLC

Millington Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April comprises 2.3% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 49.54% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April Price Performance

BATS XTAP opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 million, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (XTAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

