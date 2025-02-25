Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA) Holdings Cut by Millington Financial Advisors LLC

Millington Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,017 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.70% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBJA. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 230,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 26,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.5 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.59. The company has a market cap of $96.61 million, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

