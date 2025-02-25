Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Director Milton C. Blackmore Sells 652 Shares of Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $67,351.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,240.80. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Innospec Trading Down 1.3 %

Innospec stock opened at $101.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 1.09. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.49 and a 12 month high of $133.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.38.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 89,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 298,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Innospec by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Innospec by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Innospec by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Innospec

About Innospec

(Get Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.