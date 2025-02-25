Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Director Milton C. Blackmore Sells 652 Shares of Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $67,351.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,240.80. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Innospec Trading Down 1.3 %
Innospec stock opened at $101.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 1.09. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.49 and a 12 month high of $133.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.38.
Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.
