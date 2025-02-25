ING Groep NV Trims Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 224.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Hasbro by 30.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after buying an additional 41,829 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 41.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 7,141.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after buying an additional 55,847 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 15.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In related news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $111,773.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,029.68. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.63 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

