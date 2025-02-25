ING Groep NV Takes Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,738,000 after acquiring an additional 87,405 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,428,196,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invesco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

