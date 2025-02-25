ING Groep NV Takes $592,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,435,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000. FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 67,497 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Up 0.4 %

PYPL opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Macquarie upped their price target on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.52.

About PayPal



PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

