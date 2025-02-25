ING Groep NV Decreases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,862 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,831,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,173,000 after acquiring an additional 176,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,143,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,410,000 after acquiring an additional 28,009 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,691,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,853,000 after acquiring an additional 182,130 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,267,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,994,000 after acquiring an additional 775,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,023,000 after acquiring an additional 949,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.94. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 85.89%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

