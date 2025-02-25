ING Groep NV Acquires 558 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.23.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $462.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $499.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $468.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.62.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

