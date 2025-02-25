Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $793,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 566,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $2,721,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,990,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,769,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $276.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.88. The company has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. This represents a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.05.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

