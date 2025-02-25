Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 100,826 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,826 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $2,877,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $117.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

