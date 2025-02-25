Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $28.53 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 253.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,653 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,214 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $28,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 31.2% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 34,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 69.1% in the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in Starbucks by 48.6% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 37,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 48.5% during the third quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $113.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.72. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68. The firm has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.