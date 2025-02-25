Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $19.98 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 770,509 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of KeyCorp worth $19,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in KeyCorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 51,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in KeyCorp by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 236,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 88,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -273.33%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

