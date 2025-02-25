Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $12.84 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,322 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,919,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,238,000 after purchasing an additional 791,758 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 18.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,027,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,976,000 after buying an additional 4,680,713 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,970,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,544,000 after acquiring an additional 911,694 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,676,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,120 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,703,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,021,000 after acquiring an additional 240,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup
In other Citigroup news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,586,498. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup
Citigroup Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of C stock opened at $78.49 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $148.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.80.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.
Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Citigroup
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.