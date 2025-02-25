Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,118,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,615,000 after purchasing an additional 759,980 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4,413.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 383,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,645,000 after purchasing an additional 374,952 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 389,021.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 214,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 213,962 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,191,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 495,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,634,000 after buying an additional 156,173 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.15.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.