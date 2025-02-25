Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $17,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMG opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.14. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

