Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 22,504 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,504 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $30,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $256.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

