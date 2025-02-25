Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,133 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,292 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after acquiring an additional 787,356 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $519,646,000 after purchasing an additional 347,536 shares during the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $110,744,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,703,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,495,544,000 after purchasing an additional 234,909 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $444.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.75 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $440.12 and its 200 day moving average is $493.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.88.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

