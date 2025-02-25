Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 10,658 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,713,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $175,944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 362,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $98,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW opened at $236.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

