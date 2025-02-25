iHeartMedia (IHRT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect iHeartMedia to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iHeartMedia Price Performance

IHRT opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barrington Research upgraded iHeartMedia to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Earnings History for iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

