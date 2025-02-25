IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,143 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 53,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winebrenner Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $737,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of CALF stock opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

