IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 285.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,780 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,461,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,749,000 after buying an additional 536,610 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 429,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,729,000 after buying an additional 147,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 398,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

