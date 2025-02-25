IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,653,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,087,043,000 after buying an additional 21,282,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,169 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,563,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393,398 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,497,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,249,000 after purchasing an additional 497,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.02 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

