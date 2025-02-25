IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,121,000 after purchasing an additional 238,717 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,911,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,852,000 after buying an additional 65,105 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,183,000 after buying an additional 847,591 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,376,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,289,000 after buying an additional 258,370 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,540,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,939,000 after acquiring an additional 128,764 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.45. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $59.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

