IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEI. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 114,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $116.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.62 and its 200 day moving average is $117.09. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

