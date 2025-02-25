IFP Advisors Inc Buys 30,366 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,366 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,618.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,290 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 958,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,876,000 after buying an additional 14,026 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 217.1% during the third quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

VWO opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.51.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

