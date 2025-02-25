Ieq Capital LLC Sells 8,145 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TER. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 11,687.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 172,162 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 20.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TER opened at $113.58 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.67 and a 200 day moving average of $122.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $49,047.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,269.64. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $154,302.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,858.24. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Northland Capmk upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

