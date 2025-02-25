Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 9,072 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,330 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Halliburton by 1,227.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,452 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 277,823 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Halliburton by 5.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,212 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,206 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. This trade represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

