Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 1,596 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,724,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,311.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,137,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,993 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,570.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,032,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,397 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8,134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,445 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

