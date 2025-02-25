Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.42.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $365.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $352.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.63. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $415.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

