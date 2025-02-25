Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 67,579 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,983,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $67,598,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $46,173,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its position in Sirius XM by 597.7% in the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,145,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,123,000 after acquiring an additional 981,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 310.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,829,000 after purchasing an additional 890,048 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SIRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $47.80.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is -16.85%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

