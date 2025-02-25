Ieq Capital LLC Buys 14,780 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 301.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solventum by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Solventum by 3.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Solventum by 4.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Solventum by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.37. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SOLV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Solventum

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.