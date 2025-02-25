Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 909 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Plan Group Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

VICI Properties Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of VICI opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The business had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 67.58%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

