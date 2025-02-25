IDACORP Updates ATM Program Under New Registration Statement

IDACORP, Inc. has announced an update to its at‐the‐market (ATM) program in a recent SEC filing dated February 21, 2025. The filing details that, following the initial registration statement filed on May 20, 2024, under Form S-3 (File No. 333-264984-01) in conjunction with Idaho Power Company, the company has offered and sold a total of 801,914 shares through the ATM program for an aggregate gross sales price of $92,353,363.

With the original ATM program allowing for an aggregate offering of up to $300,000,000, the filing noted that approximately $207,646,637 in aggregate gross sales price remains available for future offerings under the program. The prior registration statement is set to expire on May 16, 2025.

In conjunction with this update, on February 21, 2025, IDACORP and Idaho Power Company filed a new registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-285140). Along with the new filing, IDACORP submitted a prospectus supplement registering the remaining available securities under the ATM program. An opinion by Perkins Coie LLP regarding the legality of the common stock offerings, as referenced in Exhibit 5.1 of the filing, accompanies the new registration statement.

The filing emphasizes that the report does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities and that any sale will occur solely by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement. The update adds clarity to the ongoing financing efforts by the company as it continues to utilize its ATM program.

No further details were provided on additional strategic plans related to the ATM program in the current report.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read IDACORP’s 8K filing here.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

