Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on H. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.55.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $138.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $128.91 and a one year high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.82 and its 200 day moving average is $152.82.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.