HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HubSpot by 34.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 11.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on HubSpot from $690.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $783.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $863.96.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $723.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $739.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $635.73. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,037.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total transaction of $6,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,048,310. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $394,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,930. This represents a 25.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,112 shares of company stock valued at $35,878,612 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

