Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,783 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace comprises approximately 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Howmet Aerospace worth $182,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $129.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.15. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

