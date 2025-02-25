Howard Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Cencora during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.90.

Cencora Price Performance

COR stock opened at $244.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.47. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. This represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

