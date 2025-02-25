Howard Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,044,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $53.67 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.77.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

