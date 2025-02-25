Howard Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,576 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after acquiring an additional 636,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,774,705,000 after purchasing an additional 320,415 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after purchasing an additional 602,143 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,866,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $739,957,000 after purchasing an additional 277,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,196,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $486,018,000 after buying an additional 48,637 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $180.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.47. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $208.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boeing

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.