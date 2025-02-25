Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $348,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 7,976.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 145,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after buying an additional 143,653 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 190.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $214,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

