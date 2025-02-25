Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys 454 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 33,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 86,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 17,997 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,420,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Compass Point lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

