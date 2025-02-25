Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires 22 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,285,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,359,000 after purchasing an additional 358,699 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 429.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,103,000 after purchasing an additional 338,298 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 816.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 219,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,698,000 after buying an additional 195,271 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 144.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,345,000 after buying an additional 143,648 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 352,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,466,000 after buying an additional 141,927 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $530.88 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.74 and a 52 week high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,200. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,486.67. The trade was a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.44.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

