Horizon Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Horizon Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Synchrony Financial makes up 0.2% of Horizon Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 8,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,509,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,105,000 after acquiring an additional 380,870 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,365,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.38. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

