Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.940-14.940 EPS.
Home Depot Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $381.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.16. The firm has a market cap of $378.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.
Home Depot Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot
Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Home Depot
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Confluent: How Data Streaming May Transform AI
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The Behemoth BlackRock’s Next Trillion Comes From Private Assets
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Rivian’s Rough Patch: Is the Dip a Doorway to Long-Term Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.