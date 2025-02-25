Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.940-14.940 EPS.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $381.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.16. The firm has a market cap of $378.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.44.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

